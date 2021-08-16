HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 996,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,510,567. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.65. The stock has a market cap of $196.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

