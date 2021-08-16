HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,239 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.9% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $451.02. 58,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $408.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $448.36. The firm has a market cap of $199.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.