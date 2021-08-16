HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,804. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $165.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.69.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,151 shares of company stock worth $1,417,136. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

