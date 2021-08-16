HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,228 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.7% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $634.02. The stock had a trading volume of 30,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,885. The firm has a market cap of $302.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $638.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $593.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

