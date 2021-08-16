HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,326 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after buying an additional 3,561,294 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,069,000 after buying an additional 908,748 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,896,000 after buying an additional 688,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,641,000 after buying an additional 541,706 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $4.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $268.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $273.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.92.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock worth $334,484,711. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

