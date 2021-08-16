HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 3,342 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 0.6% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.35. The company had a trading volume of 69,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.57. The firm has a market cap of $128.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

