HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,075,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. raised their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $9.52 on Monday, reaching $286.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,377. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.95. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of -262.69, a P/E/G ratio of 105.72 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.