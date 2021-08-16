HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 324 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $11.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,486.32. 59,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,989. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,469.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $184.79 billion, a PE ratio of 76.41, a P/E/G ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

