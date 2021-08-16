Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HKMPF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $35.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

