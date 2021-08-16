Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 35,049 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Hill-Rom worth $74,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 660,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $72,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 175,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HRC shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $133.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $142.47.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

