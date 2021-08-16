Hisao Kushi Sells 80,000 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $9,045,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hisao Kushi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $9,479,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $110.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,920,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,679,271. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.09. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.23 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,539 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,827,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,847 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

