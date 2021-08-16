Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) Position Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182,220 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.41% of Holicity worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Holicity in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Holicity in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holicity in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Holicity in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holicity in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. 25.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOL opened at $12.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.07. Holicity Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

