Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price target for the company.

Holley stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. Holley has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Holley stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 753,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.41% of Holley at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

