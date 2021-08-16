Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s current price.
Separately, William Blair started coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price target for the company.
Holley stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. Holley has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.75.
About Holley
Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.
