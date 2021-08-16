Holloway Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,532 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $225,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $50.75. 1,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,440. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.88.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.