Holloway Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,096 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.3% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 108,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26,284 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.5% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 8,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 85,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 33.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 40,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,175,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $346.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.02.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

