Holloway Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,481 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.0% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.50. 1,248,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,668,189. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $48.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $271.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

