Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HCG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.71.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of TSE HCG traded up C$2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching C$41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 367,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,503. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.34. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$21.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.34.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 4.6327892 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total value of C$59,045.46.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.