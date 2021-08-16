HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Sells $40,738.59 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $40,738.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HTBI stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.78. The company had a trading volume of 24,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $461.62 million, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.86. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

