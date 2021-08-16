Honest (HNST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $126,242.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00133214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00158772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,097.83 or 1.00040650 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.21 or 0.00909759 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.33 or 0.06851981 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

