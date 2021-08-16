Honeywell International (HON) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/26/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $227.00 to $231.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $245.00 to $253.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $247.00 to $251.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $251.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $246.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.92. 10,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,568. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $155.21 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,287,383,000 after purchasing an additional 300,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Honeywell International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824,893 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,545,155,000 after purchasing an additional 251,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

