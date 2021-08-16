Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. Honeywell International posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.77. The stock had a trading volume of 108,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $155.21 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

