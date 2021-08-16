Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Reduced by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.3% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

HON traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.46. The stock had a trading volume of 26,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.21 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

