Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.29 on Monday, hitting $233.05. 60,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.21 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

