HOQU (HQX) Market Cap Tops $596,871.17

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One HOQU coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. HOQU has a market cap of $596,871.17 and approximately $2.07 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HOQU has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00063938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00017191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $446.13 or 0.00937884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00110614 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047087 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

