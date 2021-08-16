Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.87. Horace Mann Educators posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

HMN stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.84. 121,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

