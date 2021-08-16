Horizon Protocol Market Cap Reaches $7.97 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $327,395.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00137320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00157661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,422.03 or 1.00300604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.79 or 0.00919617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,275.89 or 0.06928709 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

