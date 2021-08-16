Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 151.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at $348,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.2% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 135,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $106.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $111.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

