Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.81 Million

Brokerages predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report sales of $279.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $279.00 million and the highest is $280.42 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $260.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $16.27 on Monday. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

