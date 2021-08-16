H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,272 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of H&R Block worth $13,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 62.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,444 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,387,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in H&R Block by 10.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 218,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,880,000 after buying an additional 44,639 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 18.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,622,000 after buying an additional 253,347 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NYSE HRB opened at $25.66 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.41.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 27.41%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

