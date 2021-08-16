H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s (HR.UN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$19.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.41% from the stock’s previous close.

HR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.43.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:HR.UN traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. The company has a market cap of C$4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.44. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$9.25 and a one year high of C$17.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.60.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.