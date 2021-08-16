HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of HubSpot worth $63,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $68,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 131.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.91.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $667.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.79 and a 1 year high of $679.19.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,119 shares of company stock valued at $16,604,594 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

