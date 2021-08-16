Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III’s (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) Lock-Up Period To End on August 23rd

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III’s (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 23rd. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III had issued 52,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 24th. The total size of the offering was $525,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:HIIIU opened at $9.85 on Monday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 56,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,624 shares during the last quarter.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

