Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $12.06 on Monday. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.69.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

