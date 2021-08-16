Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Update

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $12.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BOSSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.