Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the highest is $1.39. Humanigen reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $8.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Humanigen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

NASDAQ HGEN traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.19. 12,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,558. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $956.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -2.35.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,314,317 shares of company stock valued at $42,015,684 in the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

