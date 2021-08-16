HUNT Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $39.38 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HUNT has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00061506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00016498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.10 or 0.00910193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00047000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00098860 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

