Huobi Token (HT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $561.55 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.67 or 0.00032100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and $561.55 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00060479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00016374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.06 or 0.00894996 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00046505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00101875 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,513,846 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

