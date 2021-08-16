Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Hush has a market cap of $1.31 million and $869.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.00332201 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00145295 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00159024 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009066 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002601 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

