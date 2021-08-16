Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $76.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $76.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on H. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $72.14 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.26.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 72,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $5,338,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,530,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,499 shares of company stock worth $21,356,714 in the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,673,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,105,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $48,482,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $32,899,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after buying an additional 327,916 shares in the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

