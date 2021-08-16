Hydro Protocol (HOT) Achieves Market Cap of $10.54 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.54 million and approximately $586,379.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00061506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00016498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.10 or 0.00910193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00047000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00098860 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

