Hyperion 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $145,151.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Hyperion has a market cap of $754,574.26 and approximately $145,151.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00063361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00017139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.35 or 0.00928916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00110194 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046854 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.