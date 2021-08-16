HyperQuant Price Tops $0.0002 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $18,948.19 and $629.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. One HyperQuant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00060162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00016310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.70 or 0.00894837 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00046657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00103826 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

