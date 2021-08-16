Hyprr (Howdoo) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.72 Million (UDOO)

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 16th. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a market capitalization of $18.72 million and approximately $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can currently be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00063361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00017139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.35 or 0.00928916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00110194 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046854 BTC.

Hyprr (Howdoo) Coin Profile

UDOO is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . The official website for Hyprr (Howdoo) is www.hyprr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Hyprr (Howdoo) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyprr (Howdoo) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyprr (Howdoo) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyprr (Howdoo) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

