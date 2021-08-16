Hyve One Day Volume Reaches $561,591.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $561,591.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00054761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00135050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00159154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,442.11 or 1.00205954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.68 or 0.00924943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.39 or 0.06864330 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.