I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get I-Mab alerts:

IMAB stock opened at $70.18 on Monday. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.