i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.25 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $28.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $918.89 million, a P/E ratio of -83.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.61.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

