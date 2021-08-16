i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.25 million.
A number of analysts have issued reports on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.25.
i3 Verticals stock opened at $28.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $918.89 million, a P/E ratio of -83.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.61.
In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.
