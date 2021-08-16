IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s previous close.

IMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.85 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.51.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.07. 777,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,597. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.91 and a 52 week high of C$6.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.65.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.