Icahn Enterprises L.P. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Icahn Enterprises in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icahn Enterprises’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $58.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.92. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.87.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 69,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 102.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.69%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -109.14%.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

