ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICICI Bank.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,867,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,828,000 after buying an additional 300,185 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,849,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,545,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,659,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968,179. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.08. ICICI Bank has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.0537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Other Banking. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework.

