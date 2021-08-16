ICON Price Hits $1.27 on Top Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. ICON has a market cap of $832.67 million and $99.93 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002745 BTC on popular exchanges.
ICON Profile
ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 655,653,061 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling ICON
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
